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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt orders posting, adjustment of 30 Doctors

J&K Govt orders posting, adjustment of 30 Doctors

JAMMU, July 7: The Jammu and Kashmir  Government ordered posting and adjustment of 30 Doctors awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services Jammu/Kashmir in the interest of administration..... Click here to see complete order ...

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Daily Excelsior
10:00 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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ED Transfers, Assigns Addl Charge To Several Officers, Including Those Posted In J&K

JAMMU, July 7: The Jammu and Kashmir  Government ordered posting and adjustment of 30 Doctors awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services Jammu/Kashmir in the interest of administration.....

Click here to see complete order

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