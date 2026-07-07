J&K Govt orders posting, adjustment of 30 Doctors
JAMMU, July 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered posting and adjustment of 30 Doctors awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services Jammu/Kashmir in the interest of administration..... Click here to see complete order ...
JAMMU, July 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered posting and adjustment of 30 Doctors awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services Jammu/Kashmir in the interest of administration.....
Click here to see complete order
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