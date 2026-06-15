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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Major Shake-Up: 119 STOs, ETOs Transferred

J&K Govt Orders Major Shake-Up: 119 STOs, ETOs Transferred

JAMMU, Jun 15: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Finance Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 119 State Tax Officers (STOs) and Excise Taxation Officers (ETOs). See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
08:56 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jun 15: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Finance Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 119 State Tax Officers (STOs) and Excise Taxation Officers (ETOs).

See Order Copy Click Here......

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