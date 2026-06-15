J&K Govt Orders Major Shake-Up: 119 STOs, ETOs Transferred
JAMMU, Jun 15: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Finance Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 119 State Tax Officers (STOs) and Excise Taxation Officers (ETOs). See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Jun 15: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Finance Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 119 State Tax Officers (STOs) and Excise Taxation Officers (ETOs).
See Order Copy Click Here......
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