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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Integrated Digital Financial Workflow Under JKIFMS

J&K Govt Orders Integrated Digital Financial Workflow Under JKIFMS

JAMMU, Oct 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the implementation of an integrated digital financial workflow comprising e-Bill, e-Voucher and e-Account modules under the J&K Integrated Financial Management System (JKIFMS), operating through JKPaySys and TreasuryNet with integration of...

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Daily Excelsior
07:40 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the implementation of an integrated digital financial workflow comprising e-Bill, e-Voucher and e-Account modules under the J&K Integrated Financial Management System (JKIFMS), operating through JKPaySys and TreasuryNet with integration of JKHRMS, BEAMS and e-Sanction.

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