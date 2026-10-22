J&K Govt Orders Integrated Digital Financial Workflow Under JKIFMS
JAMMU, Oct 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the implementation of an integrated digital financial workflow comprising e-Bill, e-Voucher and e-Account modules under the J&K Integrated Financial Management System (JKIFMS), operating through JKPaySys and TreasuryNet with integration of...
JAMMU, Oct 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the implementation of an integrated digital financial workflow comprising e-Bill, e-Voucher and e-Account modules under the J&K Integrated Financial Management System (JKIFMS), operating through JKPaySys and TreasuryNet with integration of JKHRMS, BEAMS and e-Sanction.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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