J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Into 'Misconduct' By IAS Officer With Woman JKAS Officer

Srinagar, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered an in-depth inquiry into alleged misconduct by IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan with a female JKAS officer earlier this week.

A government order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said 2004-batch IAS officer and Commissioner-Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department Mandeep Kaur has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

She has been asked to submit her report within 15 days from the issuance of the order, it said.

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Additional Secretary, GAD, Amit Vermani, has been appointed as the presenting officer in the matter, according to the order.

Ranjan, Administrative Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, courted controversy after he allegedly used abusive language against Assistant Director (Employment), Ganderbal, Beenish Wani, over the role of the National Rural Livelihood Mission during a review meeting earlier this week.

Videos of the heated argument between the two officers surfaced on social media, drawing condemnation from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) fraternity.

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