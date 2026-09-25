Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Against Sopore PWD Engineer Facing Corruption Charges

J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Against Sopore PWD Engineer Facing Corruption Charges

JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered regular departmental action against Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Executive Engineer at the PWD (R&B) Division Sopore, who faces an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. See...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:05 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered regular departmental action against Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Executive Engineer at the PWD (R&B) Division Sopore, who faces an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra