J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Against Sopore PWD Engineer Facing Corruption Charges
JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered regular departmental action against Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Executive Engineer at the PWD (R&B) Division Sopore, who faces an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. See...
JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered regular departmental action against Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Executive Engineer at the PWD (R&B) Division Sopore, who faces an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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