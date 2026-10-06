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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Against CMO GMC Baramulla Over Alleged Conduct Rule Violation

J&K Govt Orders Inquiry Against CMO GMC Baramulla Over Alleged Conduct Rule Violation

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has ordered a departmental inquiry against Dr. Azmat Gowhar Khan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Government Medical College, Baramulla, over allegations that his directorship in M/s Clinnova Healthcare Pvt....

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Daily Excelsior
08:04 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has ordered a departmental inquiry against Dr. Azmat Gowhar Khan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Government Medical College, Baramulla, over allegations that his directorship in M/s Clinnova Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. from May 23 to June 12, 2020, violated Rule 10 of the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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