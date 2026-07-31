J&K Govt Orders Fresh Probe Into Alleged Irregular Equipment Purchases in Budgam R&B Division

Srinagar, Jul 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a fresh Inquiry Committee to investigate the alleged unauthorised procurement of equipment by the then Executive Engineer of the Public Works (Roads & Buildings) Division, Budgam, in a significant move aimed at fixing responsibility for the reported procedural and financial irregularities.

According to an official order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department, the newly constituted committee will replace the earlier inquiry panel formed under Government Order No. 245-PW(R&B) of 2024 dated August 14, 2024.

The decision to order a fresh inquiry follows advice received from the Finance Department through its communication dated July 6, 2026. The issue is also connected with contempt proceedings arising out of CCP No. 207/2022 in WP(C) No. 1192/2021, titled M/s New BT Enterprises vs Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Others.

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The committee has been entrusted with conducting a detailed investigation into the alleged procurement of equipment without sanctioned budgetary provisions, approval from the competent authority, and compliance with the prescribed financial and procurement rules.

As part of its mandate, the panel will scrutinise all relevant official records, verify the circumstances under which the purchases were made, and identify officers responsible on the basis of documentary evidence and established facts. The inquiry will also determine whether statutory procedures, financial norms, and codal formalities governing government procurement were violated during the transactions.

The government has directed the committee to complete the inquiry and submit a comprehensive report, along with its findings and recommendations, within 21 days from the date of issuance of the order.

The order further clarifies that any subsequent transfer or change in the posting of officers nominated to the committee shall not absolve them of their responsibilities, ensuring that the inquiry proceeds without interruption and reaches its logical conclusion.

The fresh inquiry is expected to establish accountability and determine whether any disciplinary or further administrative action is warranted in connection with the alleged procurement irregularities in the Budgam R&B Division. (KNC)