J&K Govt Orders Fresh Inquiry Against Junior Engineer In Corruption Case

JAMMU, Oct 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a fresh departmental inquiry against Junior Engineer Tasaduq Reyaz, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a corruption case registered in 2022, after the Public Works (R&B) Department rejected the earlier inquiry report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner Development, Baramulla, as unsatisfactory and decided to adopt the charge memorandum already served on him by the Rural Development Department, appointing Shuja Ahmad Malik as the new Inquiry Officer and Faizan Jameel as the Presenting Officer to complete the probe within 21 days.

See Order Copy Click Here.....