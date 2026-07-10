J&K Govt Orders Fact-Finding Inquiry Into Allegations Against SMC Finance Officer

JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a fact-finding inquiry into allegations regarding the functioning of the Financial Advisor/Chief Accounts Officer of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The inquiry follows a representation submitted by the Jhelum Valley Constitutional Contractors Association alleging irregularities in the processing and release of contractors' payments, including the use of physical payment files instead of the prescribed online BEAMS and JKPaySys systems, avoidable delays, and alleged demands for illegal gratification.

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