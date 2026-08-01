J&K Govt Orders Departmental Probe Into Alleged Foodgrains Embezzlement in Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a departmental inquiry into the alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of foodgrains in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department in Kupwara.

According to a government order issued on July 31, 2026, the administration has appointed the Director Finance, FCS&CA, J&K as the Inquiry Officer to investigate allegations against Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Storekeeper, FCS&CA Kupwara.

The government has also nominated Shohaib Latief, JKAS, Assistant Director, FCS&CA Srinagar North, as the Presenting Officer to assist in the inquiry proceedings.

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The Inquiry Officer has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the allegations and submit a conclusive report within 15 days from the date of issuance of the order.

The departmental probe has been initiated to ascertain the facts surrounding the alleged misappropriation of foodgrains and to fix responsibility, wherever warranted, in accordance with the rules and regulations.(KNC)