J&K Govt Orders Departmental Inquiry Against Retired Executive Engineer

JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a regular departmental inquiry against retired Executive Engineer Er. Rajinder Kumar, who was posted in the Public Works (R&B) Construction Division-IV SSA/RMSA (Samagra Division III and IV), Jammu.

According to a Government order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department, Er. Abhishek Gupta, In-charge Superintending Engineer, PMGSY Circle Jammu, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer, while Er. Sandeep Gupta, In-charge Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Division Bakshi Nagar, will serve as the Presenting Officer.

The inquiry relates to allegations linked to FIR No. 05/2020 registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu, and the Inquiry Officer has been asked to submit the report within 30 days.

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