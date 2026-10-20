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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Orders Darbar Move To Jammu On Oct 31, Offices To Reopen Nov 2

J&K Govt Orders Darbar Move To Jammu On Oct 31, Offices To Reopen Nov 2

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the annual Darbar Move, with all offices set to shift from Srinagar to Jammu for the Winter Session 2026-27. According to a Government order, offices observing a five-day week will...

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Daily Excelsior
12:17 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the annual Darbar Move, with all offices set to shift from Srinagar to Jammu for the Winter Session 2026-27.

According to a Government order, offices observing a five-day week will close in Srinagar on October 30 after office hours, while those working six days will close on October 31, and all offices will reopen in Jammu on November 2.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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