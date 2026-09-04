J&K Govt Orders Censure Against Accountant Sajad Ahmad Khan After Inquiry In Alleged Illegal Gratification Case

JAMMU, Sept 4: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, through its Finance Department, has ordered disciplinary action against Sajad Ahmad Khan, Accountant, who was posted at the District Treasury Office, Kupwara, following an inquiry into allegations that he had demanded illegal gratification from a contractor.

According to Government Order No. 276-F of 2026 dated September 3, 2026, the disciplinary proceedings arose from a verbal complaint alleging that Khan had demanded illegal gratification from a contractor.

The inquiry was conducted by the Treasury Officer, District Treasury Office, Kupwara, pursuant to an order issued by the Director Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir, dated June 16, 2026.

Advertisement

Allegation of illegal gratification not substantiated

The inquiry officer examined the relevant records and recorded statements of the persons concerned. The inquiry report concluded that the allegation regarding the demand and acceptance of illegal gratification could not be substantiated, as there was a lack of documentary or independent corroborative evidence.

However, the inquiry also pointed out certain deficiencies in the conduct of Sajad Ahmad Khan while dealing with members of the public. These were found to be not in conformity with the standards of conduct expected from a government servant.

Penalty of ‘Censure’ imposed

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the Director Accounts and Treasuries, Kashmir, recommended the imposition of the minor penalty of “Censure” under Rule 30(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

The recommendation was subsequently placed before the competent authority for consideration and acceptance of the inquiry findings.

The Finance Department has now accorded sanction for the imposition of the penalty of “Censure” on Sajad Ahmad Khan, Accountant, under the relevant provisions of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

The order has been issued by order of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and signed by Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department.

The order has also been circulated for information to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, J&K, and the Joint Secretary (J&K), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi.

See Order Copy Click Here.....