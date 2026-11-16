J&K Govt Onboards 209 Services Onto JBGRAS Portal For Seamless Digital Payments
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has integrated 209 government services onto the JBGRAS portal to facilitate smooth digital and over-the-counter payments for public dues. See Circular Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has integrated 209 government services onto the JBGRAS portal to facilitate smooth digital and over-the-counter payments for public dues.
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