Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Onboards 209 Services Onto JBGRAS Portal For Seamless Digital Payments

J&K Govt Onboards 209 Services Onto JBGRAS Portal For Seamless Digital Payments

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has integrated 209 government services onto the JBGRAS portal to facilitate smooth digital and over-the-counter payments for public dues. See Circular Click Here..... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:25 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has integrated 209 government services onto the JBGRAS portal to facilitate smooth digital and over-the-counter payments for public dues.

See Circular Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra