J&K Govt Notifies Recruitment Rules For State Motor Garages Subordinate Service
JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir State Motor Garages (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2026, replacing the 2018 rules to streamline recruitment, promotions and service conditions in the department. See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir State Motor Garages (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2026, replacing the 2018 rules to streamline recruitment, promotions and service conditions in the department.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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