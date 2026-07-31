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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Notifies Recruitment Rules For State Motor Garages Subordinate Service

J&K Govt Notifies Recruitment Rules For State Motor Garages Subordinate Service

JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir State Motor Garages (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2026, replacing the 2018 rules to streamline recruitment, promotions and service conditions in the department. See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
12:36 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir State Motor Garages (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2026, replacing the 2018 rules to streamline recruitment, promotions and service conditions in the department.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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