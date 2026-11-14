J&K Govt Notifies New Rules For Delayed Birth And Death Registrations

JAMMU, Nov 14: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has amended the J&K Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2022, introducing clear procedures for registering delayed births and deaths.

According to the official notification issued on November 5, 2026, any delayed information provided after one year but within two years of the occurrence will now require an order from a District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, or an authorised Executive Magistrate along with the prescribed fee.

Meanwhile, if the delayed information is reported after two years of the occurrence, registration will only be permitted through an order from a Judicial Magistrate of the first class following verification.