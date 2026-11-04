J&K Govt Notifies Framework To Ease Business Operations
JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified a new framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, allowing businesses to commence operations through self-declaration of intent and a Certificate of In-Principle Approval (CIPA)....
JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified a new framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, allowing businesses to commence operations through self-declaration of intent and a Certificate of In-Principle Approval (CIPA).
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