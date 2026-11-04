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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Notifies Framework To Ease Business Operations

J&K Govt Notifies Framework To Ease Business Operations

JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified a new framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, allowing businesses to commence operations through self-declaration of intent and a Certificate of In-Principle Approval (CIPA)....

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Daily Excelsior
04:57 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified a new framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, allowing businesses to commence operations through self-declaration of intent and a Certificate of In-Principle Approval (CIPA).

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