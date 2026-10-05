J&K Govt Notifies Common Duct Policy 2026 To Stop Repeated Road Digging For Underground Utility Lines

Srinagar, Oct 5: The Omar Abdullah government on Monday notified the Jammu and Kashmir Common Duct Policy 2026, establishing shared utility corridors for power, water, telecom, gas and digital networks.

Office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X, “A major step towards modern urban infrastructure, efficient utility management and cleaner cityscapes in Jammu & Kashmir. Following approval by the Council of Ministers, the Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Common Duct Policy 2026, establishing a framework for shared utility corridors for power, water, telecom, gas and digital networks."

“The policy mandates duct integration in new roads and provides for phased retrofitting, single-window Right of Way clearances, cost-sharing arrangements and digital asset mapping through the Call Before You Dig platform," it said.

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The post further said that these measures will help prevent repeated road digging, protect public infrastructure, reduce utility operation and maintenance costs, curb visual clutter, and support planned urban growth and digital connectivity across the union territory

A Common Duct Policy establishes shared underground utility corridors (conduits, ducts, and cable pathways) to house multiple services -- such as electricity cables, telecom/ fiber lines, water pipes, gas pipelines, and sewage systems -- within a single unified structure.

The policy prevents repeated road excavation as it bypasses the habit of different agencies digging up finished roads repeatedly for separate installations or repairs. It also reduces capital and operational expenditures by sharing civil works and infrastructure among multiple providers.

The policy mandates that shared ducts be made available on a transparent, non-exclusive, and non-discriminatory basis.

It minimises traffic disruptions, dust, noise, and roadside accidents associated with trenching, and reduces messy overhead wires and poles by shifting utilities underground.

Under rules such as the Right of Way (RoW) Rules, central and state authorities encourage or mandate the common utility corridors in linear infrastructure projects (highways, railways, and smart cities).

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Common Duct Policy, 2026 (via Government Order No. 199-JK(HUD) of 2026) to integrate underground utility planning at the design stage for urban, industrial, and housing projects, while outlining phased retrofitting of high-traffic existing roads.