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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Nominates Officers For Cyber Security Workshop

J&K Govt Nominates Officers For Cyber Security Workshop

Jammu, Jun 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has nominated officers from 46 departments to participate in a State-Level Workshop on “Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data,” scheduled to be held on June 24, 2026, at the University of...

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Daily Excelsior
02:53 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Jun 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has nominated officers from 46 departments to participate in a State-Level Workshop on “Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data,” scheduled to be held on June 24, 2026, at the University of Kashmir.

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