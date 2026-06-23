J&K Govt Nominates Officers For Cyber Security Workshop
Jammu, Jun 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has nominated officers from 46 departments to participate in a State-Level Workshop on “Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data,” scheduled to be held on June 24, 2026, at the University of...
Jammu, Jun 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has nominated officers from 46 departments to participate in a State-Level Workshop on “Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data,” scheduled to be held on June 24, 2026, at the University of Kashmir.
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