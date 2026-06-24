J&K Govt Names Haris Handoo Nodal Officer For Muharram-2026 Arrangements

JAMMU, Jun 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Haris Ahmad Handoo, Special Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, as the Nodal Officer to oversee inter-departmental coordination for Muharram-2026 arrangements across the Union Territory.

According to a government order, Handoo will coordinate with various departments and maintain close liaison with district administrations and other agencies involved in making arrangements during the holy month of Muharram.

The order states that the Nodal Officer will monitor the status of preparations and facilitate the timely resolution of issues requiring coordination among different stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of Muharram-related activities.

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