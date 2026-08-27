J&K Govt Must Reconsider Power Tariff Hike: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir Government must reconsider the electricity tariff hike to give relief to the poor, who are already reeling under rising costs.

In a post on X, the former chief minister also expressed concern over reports of police allegedly detaining Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers protesting against the tariff hike.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has approved a 6.83 per cent average hike in power tariff for J&K, which would come into effect from September 1.

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Opposition parties, including the PDP, have been criticising the government over the hike and demanding that it be rolled back. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, however, has said that the hike is the lowest in recent years and a compulsion for his government due to inflation.

"A government that came to power promising 200 units of free electricity has instead burdened people with an additional almost 7% hike. The government must reconsider this decision and provide much-needed relief, especially to the poor, who are already struggling with rising costs," Mehbooba said in her post.

On alleged detention of PDP workers, she said, "Reports are coming in from various parts of the Valley that police are detaining PDP leaders and workers and using force against them for peacefully protesting the hike in electricity bills."

PDP vice president Sartaj Madni led a protest against the electricity tariff hike in Kulgam district on Thursday while similar protests were held in Kupwara, Baramulla, Tral, Pulwama and Anantnag.