J&K Govt Modifies Cancer Relief Scheme To Expand Financial Aid For Patients

JAMMU, Aug 31: In a major relief for cancer patients from economically weaker backgrounds, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has modified the Cancer Treatment and Management Fund for Patients (CTMFP) scheme to help cover mounting out-of-pocket costs, including outpatient care, diagnostics, and medicines.

Under the revised guidelines issued by the General Administration Department on Monday, the annual family income eligibility ceiling has been set at Rs 4 lakh, offering financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for households earning up to Rs 3 lakh per annum and Rs 50,000 for those earning between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh.

The assistance can be availed up to a maximum of three times—with a 365-day gap between consecutive sanctions—and will be credited directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by the concerned Deputy Commissioners within 72 hours of fund release.

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The order also expands access to treatment by covering all Government healthcare institutions as well as private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY-SEHAT scheme.

See Order Copy Click Here......