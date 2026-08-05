J&K Govt Makes Independence Day Attendance Mandatory For Employees

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all officers and officials stationed in Jammu and Srinagar to compulsorily attend the main Independence Day celebrations on August 15 as part of their official duty.

According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), employees posted in Srinagar will attend the function at Bakshi Stadium, while those in Jammu will attend the celebrations at Maulana Azad Stadium.

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The Government said any absence will be allowed only with prior permission from the immediate superior.

It has also instructed all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors, Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings, Corporations and Boards to ensure that officers and officials under their administrative control attend the celebrations at their respective venues.

See Order Copy Click Here......