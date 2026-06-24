J&K Govt Makes In-Charge Placements Of Seven Mechanical Engineers
JAMMU, June 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of seven Mechanical Engineers to higher in-charge positions in the Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect. As per separate government orders, Er. Dalip Wali and Er. Atul...
JAMMU, June 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of seven Mechanical Engineers to higher in-charge positions in the Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect.
As per separate government orders, Er. Dalip Wali and Er. Atul Chib have been placed as In-charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical), while Surinder Singh Bhau, Jyoti Prasad, S. Kulwant Singh, Khursheed-ul-Islam and Bhupinder Singh have been placed as In-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (Mechanical) in their own pay and grade.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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