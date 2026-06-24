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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Makes In-Charge Placements Of Seven Mechanical Engineers

J&K Govt Makes In-Charge Placements Of Seven Mechanical Engineers

JAMMU, June 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of seven Mechanical Engineers to higher in-charge positions in the Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect. As per separate government orders, Er. Dalip Wali and Er. Atul...

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Daily Excelsior
12:59 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, June 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of seven Mechanical Engineers to higher in-charge positions in the Public Works (R&B) Department with immediate effect.

As per separate government orders, Er. Dalip Wali and Er. Atul Chib have been placed as In-charge Superintending Engineers (Mechanical), while Surinder Singh Bhau, Jyoti Prasad, S. Kulwant Singh, Khursheed-ul-Islam and Bhupinder Singh have been placed as In-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (Mechanical) in their own pay and grade.

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