J&K Govt Makes GRN Mandatory For All Revenue Receipts
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has made it mandatory for all Government receipts to carry a unique Government Receipt Number (GRN) to ensure transparency and proper accounting of revenue transactions. See Circular Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has made it mandatory for all Government receipts to carry a unique Government Receipt Number (GRN) to ensure transparency and proper accounting of revenue transactions.
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