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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Makes GRN Mandatory For All Revenue Receipts

J&K Govt Makes GRN Mandatory For All Revenue Receipts

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has made it mandatory for all Government receipts to carry a unique Government Receipt Number (GRN) to ensure transparency and proper accounting of revenue transactions. See Circular Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
05:23 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has made it mandatory for all Government receipts to carry a unique Government Receipt Number (GRN) to ensure transparency and proper accounting of revenue transactions.

See Circular Click Here.....

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