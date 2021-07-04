J&K Govt lifts weekend curfew from 5 more districts, outdoor shops can open every day

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir administration has lifted the weekend curfew from five more districts in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.

Weekend curfew has been lifted from 13 districts so far. They include Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian, in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.

All outdoor shops are permitted to open on all days, only from 7 am till 7 pm. The market association will have to fully cooperate with the local administration in ensuring strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Restaurants and Bars can open for in-dining at 50% of its total capacity only for customers who are vaccinated or are carrying negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hrs prior.

