J&K Govt Issues Vehicle Entry, Parking Guidelines Ahead Of Assembly Session In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sept 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued fresh guidelines regulating the entry and parking of vehicles in and around the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar ahead of the upcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The General Administration Department (GAD), through Circular No. 19-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated September 10, 2026, has issued detailed instructions aimed at streamlining vehicular movement and ensuring adequate security arrangements during the Assembly session.

As per the circular, vehicles belonging to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Advisor to the Chief Minister, Speaker and Legislators will be parked at designated parking places within the Assembly Complex, Srinagar.

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The government has also made it clear that no private vehicle belonging to employees of the Civil Secretariat or Legislative Assembly, including police personnel deployed for security duties, will be allowed inside the Secretariat premises at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

The circular further states that vehicles authorised for accredited media persons will be permitted to enter the Civil Secretariat premises only after undergoing the requisite security checks.

Meanwhile, all escort vehicles have been directed to be parked in the parking space available at Kashmir Haat (Exhibition Complex).

The GAD has called upon all officers and officials working in the Civil Secretariat to extend full support and cooperation to the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security), Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, in regulating the movement and parking of vehicles during the Assembly session.

The Administrative Secretaries have also been requested to bring the instructions to the notice of all employees working in their respective departments and ensure strict compliance with the directions.

The circular has been issued by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, with copies forwarded to senior government and police authorities, including the Director General of Police, J&K, and Principal Secretaries to the Government.