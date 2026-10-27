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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Issues November Roster For Admin Secys At Srinagar Secretariat

J&K Govt Issues November Roster For Admin Secys At Srinagar Secretariat

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a roster for the Administrative Secretaries, who will remain stationed at the Srinagar Secretariat during the month of November 2026. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
09:56 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a roster for the Administrative Secretaries, who will remain stationed at the Srinagar Secretariat during the month of November 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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