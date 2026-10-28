J&K Govt Issues Directive To Upgrade Cyber Security Across Departments

JAMMU, Oct 28: To combat rising cyber security threats, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a circular mandating the rollout of new, upgraded versions of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) solutions across all Government departments, PSUs, and corporations.

With existing license supports expiring, the NIC Headquarters has procured these advanced tools to ensure continuous protection against digital vulnerabilities.

The circular said a dedicated team of NIC cyber security personnel, known as "Cyber Warriors," will visit various offices in a phased manner to install the software, prompting all administrative secretaries and department heads to extend their full cooperation.

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