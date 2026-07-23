J&K Govt Issues August 2026 Roster Of Administrative Secretaries For Civil Secretariat, Jammu

JAMMU, Jul 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s General Administration Department (GAD) has issued the roster of Administrative Secretaries who will remain available at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, during the month of August 2026 to ensure the smooth functioning of government work.

According to Government Order No. 1238-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated July 23, 2026, the designated Administrative Secretaries will be stationed at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, on a rotational basis throughout August.

As per the roster, Anil Kumar Singh, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Public Works (R&B) Department, and Sheetal Nanda, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, will remain available from August 3 to August 7, 2026.

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From August 10 to August 14, 2026, Brij Mohan Sharma, IFS, Principal Secretary, Culture Department, and Mandeep Kaur, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, will discharge duties at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

The roster further states that Yasha Mudgal, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Cooperatives Department, and Zubair Ahmad, JKAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Floriculture, Parks & Gardens Department, will remain available from August 17 to August 21, 2026.

For the final week, from August 24 to August 28, 2026, Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Social Welfare Department, and Babila Rakwal, JKAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department, have been assigned duty at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

The order has been issued by the General Administration Department under the authority of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted administrative functioning and timely disposal of official business during the specified period.

See Order Copy Click Here.....