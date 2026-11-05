J&K Govt introduces major EoDB reforms, scraps multiple licences

EC to assist enterprises get time-bound approvals

Eligible units empowered to get approvals through self-declaration

Bivek Mathur

Advertisement

JAMMU, Nov 4: In a major push to improve the ease of doing business in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory Government has notified a series of reforms under the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Act, 2026, aimed at simplifying the process of setting up and running enterprises, eliminating duplicate licences, and reducing unnecessary departmental clearances and inspections.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, an enterprise, particularly one setting up in an industrial area or cluster, presently has to obtain approvals from multiple departments and agencies relating to land, building plans, fire safety, electricity, water supply, effluent disposal, environment, factory licensing and municipal matters.

The order said each department follows its own checklists, timelines, portals and documentation requirements, often resulting in delays, while there is no single authority responsible for facilitating an enterprise from the project planning stage to the commencement of production.

To address this problem, the Government has ordered that an Executive Committee mandated under the section 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act, shall function as the Single Nodal Agency for all pre-establishment, construction, utility connection and operational approvals required by enterprises across Jammu and Kashmir, including those located in notified industrial areas, industrial parks and clusters.

The committee will coordinate with District Empowered Committees to ensure that all necessary approvals are granted within the prescribed timelines, the order said. The District Empowered Committees will receive Declarations of Intent and issue Certificates of In-Principle Approval under the supervision of the Executive Committee.

Through another order, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all departments, Urban Local Bodies and other competent authorities to do away with duplicate licensing and registration requirements in accordance with Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act.

The order provides that certain valid registrations and licences will be treated as sufficient compliance for the activities and regulatory purposes covered under the Act, and no additional licence, registration or approval, or fee, shall be demanded for matters already covered by such recognised registrations.

For instance, a valid registration or licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, will be sufficient for the concerned food business activity and premises, and no separate municipal or local trade licence, health trade licence, eating house licence, restaurant licence or hotel licence will be required for the same activity.

Similarly, GST registration under the Central or Jammu and Kashmir GST law will be sufficient to dispense with a separate municipal or local trade licence.

The exemption also covers valid registrations, licences or approvals under the MSME Development Act, 2006, and the relevant labour codes, including the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, the Code on Wages, 2019, and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, for the purposes specified under Section 24.

The move is aimed at reducing the compliance burden and preventing enterprises from having to obtain multiple licences for the same activity.

Meanwhile, as per a third order issued by the Department, the eligible enterprises have been empowered to proceed with their establishment on the basis of self-declaration through a Declaration of Intent submitted to the District Empowered Committee.

Such enterprises can obtain a Certificate of In-Principle Approval (CIPA), which will remain valid for three years and allow them to establish their units, undertake construction and commence operations while obtaining applicable regular approvals within the prescribed period.

The certificate is to be issued within three working days for enterprises located in approved industrial parks and within 30 days for those outside such parks, the order said.

In case the District Empowered Committee fails to take a decision within the stipulated period, the order said the approval will be deemed to have been granted, and the enterprise will be able to download the deemed certificate through the designated portal.

The order further provides protection from routine inspections for three years from the date of grant of the Certificate of In-Principle Approval.

However, inspections will be permitted in cases involving serious complaints and in accordance with the conditions prescribed under Sections 13 and 14 of the Act. The legislation also provides for self-certification and third-party certification for specified activities and approvals, thereby reducing repeated departmental verification.

It further allows enterprises to undertake activities at any location unless specifically prohibited under the Negative List in Schedule II of the Act.

The three orders, issued following the publication of the Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Act in the Official Gazette on October 1, 2026, seek to replace multiple permission-based procedures with a time-bound and simplified regulatory system, while retaining necessary safeguards.