J&K Govt Includes Director, Press In Delegation Of Financial Powers

JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has amended the delegation of financial powers by including the Director, Press, J&K under the classification of major heads of departments.

The amendment has been made through a notification issued by the Finance Department (Codes Division) under Section 67 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

As per the notification, a new entry—"143. Director, Press, J&K"—has been inserted in Annexure-II under the heading "Classification of Officers" and sub-heading "Major Heads of Departments" of the delegation of powers issued through S.O. 58 dated December 31, 2019, as amended from time to time.