J&K Govt Grants Old Pension Scheme Benefits To 27 Eligible Officers
JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned the extension of the benefits of the Defined Pension Scheme (Old Pension Scheme) to 27 eligible officers and officials who exercised their option to switch over from the existing...
JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned the extension of the benefits of the Defined Pension Scheme (Old Pension Scheme) to 27 eligible officers and officials who exercised their option to switch over from the existing New Pension System.
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