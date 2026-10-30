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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Grants Old Pension Scheme Benefits To 27 Eligible Officers

J&K Govt Grants Old Pension Scheme Benefits To 27 Eligible Officers

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned the extension of the benefits of the Defined Pension Scheme (Old Pension Scheme) to 27 eligible officers and officials who exercised their option to switch over from the existing...

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Daily Excelsior
07:05 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 30: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned the extension of the benefits of the Defined Pension Scheme (Old Pension Scheme) to 27 eligible officers and officials who exercised their option to switch over from the existing New Pension System.

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