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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Gears Up To Observe Vigilance Awareness Week From Oct 26

J&K Govt Gears Up To Observe Vigilance Awareness Week From Oct 26

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all departments, public sector undertakings, and autonomous bodies to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, 2026, under the theme "Probity for Prosperity", starting with an integrity...

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Daily Excelsior
05:23 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all departments, public sector undertakings, and autonomous bodies to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, 2026, under the theme "Probity for Prosperity", starting with an integrity pledge by public servants at 11:00 AM on October 26.

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