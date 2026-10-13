J&K Govt Gears Up To Observe Vigilance Awareness Week From Oct 26
JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all departments, public sector undertakings, and autonomous bodies to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, 2026, under the theme "Probity for Prosperity", starting with an integrity...
JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all departments, public sector undertakings, and autonomous bodies to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, 2026, under the theme "Probity for Prosperity", starting with an integrity pledge by public servants at 11:00 AM on October 26.
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