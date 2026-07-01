J&K Govt Forms Panel To Review, Restructure Departmental Cadres

JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee to recommend budget-neutral cadre restructuring across Administrative Departments in the Union Territory.

The committee has been tasked with undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing cadre structure and manpower deployment, identifying vacant and obsolete posts, examining proposals for merger, re-designation, redistribution and rationalisation of posts and cadres, and recommending measures to improve administrative efficiency, accountability and service delivery.

The committee will also assess the impact of the proposed restructuring on promotional avenues and career progression while ensuring that its recommendations remain budget-neutral and do not involve creation of additional posts or any recurring financial liability on the Government.

Advertisement

See Order Copy Click Here......