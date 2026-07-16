J&K Govt Forms Panel To Review Discipline-Wise Lecturer Cadre Strength

JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the discipline-wise cadre strength of Lecturers in the School Education Department.

Headed by the Director, School Education, Jammu, the committee has been tasked with verifying the exact number of sanctioned lecturer posts, assessing the actual requirement of subject-wise posts based on institutional needs, recommending rationalisation of existing posts in line with emerging academic and technological requirements, reviewing the need for language teachers keeping regional requirements in view, and identifying posts for vocational subjects.

The committee has been directed to submit its report along with specific recommendations to the Government within 30 days from the date of issuance of the order.

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