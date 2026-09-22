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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Forms Panel To Review Cases Of In-Charge Headmasters Left Out Of Regularisation

J&K Govt Forms Panel To Review Cases Of In-Charge Headmasters Left Out Of Regularisation

JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee to examine cases of in-charge headmasters who were left out of the regularisation process, including those who have since retired. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
05:53 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee to examine cases of in-charge headmasters who were left out of the regularisation process, including those who have since retired.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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