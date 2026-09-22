J&K Govt Forms Panel To Review Cases Of In-Charge Headmasters Left Out Of Regularisation
JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee to examine cases of in-charge headmasters who were left out of the regularisation process, including those who have since retired. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee to examine cases of in-charge headmasters who were left out of the regularisation process, including those who have since retired.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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