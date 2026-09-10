J&K Govt Forms Core Consultation Group To Implement IFMIS 3.0 Reforms

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir’s Finance Department has issued an order to constitute a Core Consultation Group (CCG) to ensure the timely and effective execution of IT reforms under J&K IFMIS 3.0.

Headed by the Director General of Budget as Chairman and the State Informatics Officer (SIO) of NIC J&K as Co-Chairman, the 12-member panel includes officials from finance, resources, IT, and other key divisions.

The group is tasked with providing strategic guidance, coordinating financial management and budgeting reforms, monitoring progress, removing bottlenecks, and overseeing the deployment of IT modules under the supervision of the Finance Department.

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