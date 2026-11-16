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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Forms Committees To Expedite City Gas Distribution

J&K Govt Forms Committees To Expedite City Gas Distribution

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted district-level committees in Jammu, Samba and Kathua to expedite the implementation of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2026 and ensure smooth availability of natural gas to consumers. The committees...

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Daily Excelsior
08:29 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted district-level committees in Jammu, Samba and Kathua to expedite the implementation of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2026 and ensure smooth availability of natural gas to consumers.

The committees will coordinate the implementation process and address issues affecting the distribution of natural gas to end users.

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