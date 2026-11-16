J&K Govt Forms Committees To Expedite City Gas Distribution
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted district-level committees in Jammu, Samba and Kathua to expedite the implementation of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2026 and ensure smooth availability of natural gas to consumers. The committees...
JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted district-level committees in Jammu, Samba and Kathua to expedite the implementation of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2026 and ensure smooth availability of natural gas to consumers.
The committees will coordinate the implementation process and address issues affecting the distribution of natural gas to end users.
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