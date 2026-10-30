J&K Govt Forms Committees To Drive Circular Economy Initiative

JAMMU, Oct 30: To effectively implement the Jammu & Kashmir Circular Economy Policy, the Government has officially constituted a comprehensive multi-tier framework, including a Steering Committee, District Circular Economy Cells, and Urban Local Body (ULB) Level Committees.

This initiative aims to streamline waste management, promote sustainable resource use, and accelerate green growth across the region by establishing dedicated task forces at both district and local administrative levels.

See Order Copy Click Here.....