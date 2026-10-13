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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Forms Committee To Revise Subordinate Accounts Service Recruitment Rules

J&K Govt Forms Committee To Revise Subordinate Accounts Service Recruitment Rules

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has constituted a five-member committee headed by the Director General of Accounts & Treasuries to examine and update the decades-old recruitment rules of the J&K Subordinate Accounts Service, originally notified in...

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Daily Excelsior
12:13 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has constituted a five-member committee headed by the Director General of Accounts & Treasuries to examine and update the decades-old recruitment rules of the J&K Subordinate Accounts Service, originally notified in August 1961.

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