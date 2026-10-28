J&K Govt Fixes Timelines For Technical Education Services Under PSGA
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a notification under the J&K Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) 2011, establishing strict timelines and designated officers for various services provided by the Skill Development Department. See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a notification under the J&K Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) 2011, establishing strict timelines and designated officers for various services provided by the Skill Development Department.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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