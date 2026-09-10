J&K Govt Fixes 30-Day Timeline For Solvent Order License NOC

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a notification outlining a strict 30-day timeline for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a solvent order license under the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

According to the notification dated September 9, 2026, the Director concerned within the department will act as the Designated Officer responsible for providing the service within this timeframe.

If delays occur, applicants can approach the Special Secretary to the Government in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs as the First Appellate Authority, while the Administrative Secretary of the same department serves as the Second Appellate Authority.

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