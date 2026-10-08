J&K Govt Fixes 21-Day Deadline For 18 Types Of Building NOCs
JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has fixed a deadline of 21 days for issuing various building-related No Objection Certificates (NOCs) across 18 categories under the Public Service Guarantee Act. See detail click here.... ...
JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has fixed a deadline of 21 days for issuing various building-related No Objection Certificates (NOCs) across 18 categories under the Public Service Guarantee Act.
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