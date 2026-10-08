Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Fixes 21-Day Deadline For 18 Types Of Building NOCs

J&K Govt Fixes 21-Day Deadline For 18 Types Of Building NOCs

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has fixed a deadline of 21 days for issuing various building-related No Objection Certificates (NOCs) across 18 categories under the Public Service Guarantee Act. See detail click here.... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:47 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has fixed a deadline of 21 days for issuing various building-related No Objection Certificates (NOCs) across 18 categories under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

See detail click here....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra