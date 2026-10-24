J&K Govt failed to fulfil its promises: AAP MLA Mehraj

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik on Friday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Government over its alleged failure to fulfil its promises, saying people had not witnessed tangible relief in the two years since the Government came to power.

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Malik alleged the Government failed to address key issues concerning unemployment, education, healthcare and the regularisation of casual labourers, and urged people to recognise the power of their votes.

"Two years have passed, but we have not seen any tangible relief reaching any area. I am also a member of the house, but it is shameful that we have not been able to use the power entrusted to us by the people for their welfare and the betterment of J&K," he told reporters here.

Questioning the Government's performance, Malik asked what difference the formation of the Cabinet would make if the administration failed to address people's concerns.

He claimed the Government had made several promises in its manifesto but it failed to fulfil them, particularly those related to employment and public welfare.

"Young people are distressed, unemployed youth are not being provided jobs, and the Government has also failed to fulfil its promise of regularising casual labourers in J&K," he said.

He claimed that Delhi witnessed significant education reforms under the AAP Government and said J&K needed similar changes.

Malik also expressed concern over the condition of the education system in J&K, saying the Government had failed to introduce the required reforms in education and healthcare.

He said he wanted to introduce smart classrooms in his constituency but alleged that Government policies and political pressures prevented the initiative from progressing.

"The National Conference is against the BJP, and the BJP is against the National Conference. Ordinary people are suffering because of these political battles. How long will they continue to bear the consequences?" he asked.