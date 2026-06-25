J&K Govt Extends Deadline For Annual Property Returns By Seven Days

JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government’s General Administration Department (GAD), Vigilance, on Thursday extended the deadline for submission of Annual Property Returns (APR) on the Property Return System (PRS) Portal by seven days, providing a final opportunity to employees who failed to file their returns within the prescribed timeline.

According to a notification issued by the department, all government employees had earlier been directed through Circular No. 26-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated December 17, 2025, to submit their property returns for the year 2025 on the PRS Portal between January 1 and January 31, 2026.

The department observed that a number of employees either failed to submit their property returns within the stipulated period or registered on the portal without completing the submission process, resulting in default.

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In view of these pending cases, the GAD has now extended the submission deadline by seven days from the date of issuance of the notification, allowing defaulting employees to complete the mandatory online filing process.

The notification further advises employees facing OTP-related issues to update their current mobile numbers and email IDs on the CPIS Portal. For any other technical difficulties, employees have been asked to contact the PRS support team through the official email support-prs@jkgov.in for prompt resolution.

The government has urged all defaulting employees to avail of the extended period and ensure timely compliance with the mandatory property return filing requirement.

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