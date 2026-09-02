J&K Govt Extends Ad-Hoc Appointments Of 16 Civil Judges As District Judges

JAMMU, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the ad-hoc appointments of 16 Civil Judges (Senior Division) as District Judges (Entry Level) for a further period of six months, or till the posts are filled on a regular basis, whichever is earlier, on the recommendation of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per two separate Government Orders issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, the extension covers Ramesh Lal, Parvin Pandoh, Faizan Ul Haq Iqbal, Noor Mohd Mir, Swati Gupta and Rafia Hassan, whose previous term expired on August 5, 2026, and Mir Wajahat, Aadil Mushtaq, Fozia Paul, Mehreen Mushtaq, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Imran Hussain Wani, Preet Simran Kour, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, Umesh Sharma and Sheikh Gowher Hussain, whose previous term is set to expire on October 15, 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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