J&K Govt Emphasizes Professionalism, Warns Employees Against Inappropriate Language

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department has issued a circular stressing the need for all government officers and officials to maintain high standards of integrity, discipline, and professional decorum.

The circular said under the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, employees are required to show courtesy, restraint, and mutual respect when interacting with colleagues, seniors, subordinates, and the public.

The administration has explicitly directed staff to avoid derogatory, threatening, or inappropriate language, while instructing all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, and Heads of Departments to ensure these conduct guidelines are strictly followed at every level.

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