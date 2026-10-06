J&K Govt Eases School Approval Norms, Allows Self-Certification

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has amended the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules, 2010, easing several requirements for schools seeking approvals and permissions.

Through an order issued by the School Education Department under Section 29 of the J&K School Education Act, 2002, the Government has replaced certain certification requirements with self-attested certificates from the concerned schools.

The certificates will cover compliance with traffic safety rules, building safety norms, installation of fire safety equipment and safe storage of chemicals in laboratories as per court directions.

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The amendments also omit several sub-clauses under Rule 6 relating to school requirements.

The order has been issued by the Lieutenant Governor.

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