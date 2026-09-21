J&K Govt Dismisses Teacher From Service Under Article 311

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has dismissed a Grade-II teacher, Khalid Hussain, from government service under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India.

According to Government Order No. 3880JK(Edu) of 2026, issued by the School Education Department on September 21, Hussain was posted at Government Middle School, Bumalpora, Gurinalla, Zone Inderwal, district Kishtwar.

The order states that an FIR No. 34/2026 was registered at Police Station Chatroo under Sections 61(2), 65(1), 90, 91 and 92 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 4, 6, 8, 10 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012, reported news agency Kashmir Dot Com.

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The government said that after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and material on record, the activities attributed to Hussain warranted imposition of a major penalty.

The order further states that the competent authority decided to dismiss him from service, which ordinarily disqualifies him from future government employment. It invoked Article 311(2)(b), read with Rule 30(viii) of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, stating that holding an inquiry was not reasonable practicable and categorizing the case among the “rarest of the rare cases”.

The dismissal order was issued by the School Education Department today, with the order signed by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma.